Lazio battle past Inter, eye ‘scudetto’

AFP, MILAN, Italy

SS Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi on Sunday gave warning that his side are ready to fight for their first Serie A title since 1999-2000 after moving into second place in Serie A, just one point off leaders Juventus, after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Inter.

Juventus reclaimed pole position thanks to Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado’s goals as the Turin giants rediscovered their winning form 2-0 at home to Brescia.

Inter dropped from top spot to third — three points behind the eight-time reigning champions — after falling to just their second defeat of the season.

“We need to stay humble and focused, but I’m sure we will succeed. We have nothing to lose,” Inzaghi said. “We know that Juventus and Inter are two great teams, and we will do everything to fight to the end, knowing that it will be very difficult.”

In a fiery clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Ashley Young broke through just before halftime with his first Serie A goal for Inter after his move from Manchester United.

The 34-year-old got his foot to a rebound after Thomas Straskosha had cleared a shot by former Lazio player Antonio Candreva.

A Stefan de Vrij foul on Ciro Immobile allowed the Serie A top scorer to slot in his 26th goal in 24 games this season five minutes after the break.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic snatched the winner after 69 minutes amid confusion in front of goal.

“We gifted Lazio two goals,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said as his side fell to their second defeat after losing to Juventus in October last year.

Lazio extended their unbeaten run to 19 games as they target their second scudetto.

In Turin, Dybala curled in a perfect free-kick six minutes before halftime, shortly after Brescia’s Florian Aye was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Cuadrado tapped in the second from close range after a Blaise Matuidi cross with 15 minutes to go as Juve got back winning after two away defeats.

“We did what we had to do,” Juve coach Maurizio Sarri said.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested, but veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini returned after an injury layoff.

“Cristiano had to rest, he cannot play 75 games a year between the national team and club, we decided to let him recuperate,” Sarri said.

In Sardinia, SSC Napoli got back to winning ways with Dries Mertens’ 65th-minute goal sealing a 1-0 success over Cagliari.

It was the 32-year-old’s 120th goal for Napoli, one short of Marek Hamsik’s all-time record, and five ahead of club legend Diego Maradona.

“Dries is a phenomenon, a champion who makes difficult things seem simple,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said.

Hellas Verona missed the chance to close in on fifth-placed AS Roma with a goalless draw at Udinese, ACF Fiorentina won 5-1 away at UC Sampdoria and US Sassuolo fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Parma.

