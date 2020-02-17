Obama panel touts stars’ work

AP, CHICAGO

Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa, Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles and Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology goes to schools in the US where it has not been affordable.

Former US president Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors and is trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well, which is why he invited the trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him on Saturday for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation, saying he invited them to laud their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work.

“It’s so much bigger than basketball,” Love said.

Obama’s foundation, which was created in 2014, has championed causes like the ones that are near and dear to Antetokounmpo, Paul and Love, which is why Obama invited them to sit for what was called a “fireside chat.”

Most of the conversation had nothing to do with basketball, which is exactly the way it was planned.

“Part of the reason I wanted to convene these three, in addition to being amazing athletes, they’re good people and each of them are at different stages in their careers,” Obama said. “You’ve got old Chris Paul down at the end, the young guy [Antetokounmpo] here and Kevin somewhere in the middle, but each of them has shown character on the court but also off the court. And the work I’m doing after the presidency is entirely focused on how do we lift up and identify and amplify and support the amazing next generation of leaders that are coming up.”

Obama is a longtime and passionate basketball fan. This event, in his hometown of Chicago, was his second official event during NBA All-Star weekend after one with children, and first and second-year players on Friday.

Love told the story of why he decided to take his long struggle with mental health and battle against depression public, Paul talked about why it was important for him to make sure schools in poorer neighborhoods are not left behind and Antetokounmpo told the story of how neighbors helped make sure that his parents, who moved to Greece from Nigeria in search of a better life, thrived.

“All I know is, people gave to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve got to give back.”