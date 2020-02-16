Taiwan’s Jung downs defending champ in NY

AP, UNIONDALE, New York

Reilly Opelka was knocked out of the New York Open on Friday by Taiwan’s Jason Jung, who has beaten both of the tournament’s past champions en route to his first career semi-final.

Jung eliminated the third-seeded Opelka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and was to play Andreas Seppi this morning Taiwan time after Seppi rallied in the second set and then rolled in the third for a 6-7 (7/2), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jordan Thompson.

Jung won only two matches on tour last year — both at this tournament — and then qualified for the main draw this week. The 30-year-old Jung then ousted 2018 champion Kevin Anderson in his first-round match.

Opelka, who won his lone career title last year at Long Island, was the highest-seeded player remaining.

That moved to No. 6 Miomir Kecmanovic, who came back to beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Kecmanovic faces No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund, who edged Kwon Soon-woo 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).