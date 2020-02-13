Jung stuns Anderson in New York

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Qualifier Jason Jung on Tuesday stunned former world No. 5 Kevin Anderson in the first round at the New York Open, an event at which the world No. 131 -— who was born in Torrance, California, but represents Taiwan — has earned three of his five ATP Tour victories.

Jung saved a set point on his way to a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory over the South African, now ranked 120th after suffering an injury-ravaged season last year.

Jung converted two of five break points and won 94 percent of points on his first service to wrap up the victory in 1 hour, 28 minutes.

“I guess I like these courts. It’s always nice to get a big win and gives [me] a little confidence boost, so hopefully I can build on that. I’m just really happy,” Jung told the ATP Web site.

“Obviously, Kevin is coming back, but he’s been in two Grand Slam finals. Great confidence for me and hopefully this translates into 2020... It’s been a long journey for me and I’m just trying to enjoy every moment that I can,” Jung added.

Jung next faces British seventh seed Cameron Norrie, who defeated American wild-card Brian Shi 7-5, 6-3.

THAILAND OPEN

Taiwanese qualifier Liang En-shuo yesterday forced Chinese fourth seed Zheng Saisai to battle all the way to a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the second round of the singles at the Thailand Open.

Liang, the Australian Open girls’ singles and doubles champion in 2018 and ranked No. 238, had advanced after a 6-3, 6-0 defeat of China’s Wang Xinyu in the first round on Monday, but world No. 36 Zheng proved too tough a prospect for the 19-year-old in Hua Hin.

In the first round of the doubles, Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway fell to a 6-2, 6-0 defeat to Barbara Haas of Austria and Ellen Perez of Australia in 48 minutes.