Predators finally subdue Devils 6-5 in wild shoot-out

Reuters

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene on Thursday scored in a shoot-out for the visiting Nashville Predators, who outlasted the New Jersey Devils for a thrilling 6-5 victory in Newark, New Jersey.

It was a record-breaking 1,507th win (regular season and playoffs) for the Predators’ David Poile as club general manager, breaking a tie with Glen Sather for the most by any general manager in NHL history.

Predators head coach John Hynes also won his first game against the Devils since New Jersey fired him on Dec. 3 last year.

The Predators’ Forsberg scored twice in regulation, including the goal that forced overtime midway through the third period.

Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Nick Bonino also scored for the Predators, who are 5-4-0 under Hynes, while goalie Pekka Rinne made 27 saves.

Pavel Zacha had two goals, while Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden scored once apiece for the Devils, who are 9-11-4 since Hynes was replaced by Alain Nasreddine. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 25 saves.

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 1

Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher each scored second-period goals as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres for their third straight road win.

Kovalchuk, playing his 10th game since joining Montreal, tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period with his fifth goal in seven games, while Gallagher returned from a six-game absence due to a concussion to score his 16th goal for the lead less than three minutes later.

Jack Eichel secured his first 30-goal season, while becoming the first Sabres player with at least 30 goals and 30 assists since Jason Pominville (30 goals, 43 assists) in the 2011-2012 season.

KINGS 3, COYOTES 2 (OT)

Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime to help the Los Angeles Kings end a five-game losing streak and beat the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Arizona.

Iafallo finished with a hat-trick, scoring the game’s first goal and tying it at 2-2 with 2:54 to play in regulation before his game winner. Anze Kopitar assisted on two goals, while Jack Campbell saved 26 shots in goal.

Nick Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes, who are 1-5-2 in their past eight games.

Coyotes goalie Adin Hill, pressed into service with All-Star Darcy Kuemper still not ready to return from a lower-body injury, stopped 35 shots.