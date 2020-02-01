Taiwan’s Hsieh, Strycova fall in final

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with Reuters, MELBOURNE

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Czech partner Barbora Strycova yesterday fell to a comprehensive defeat in the Australian Open women’s doubles final, but there was a silver lining for the Taiwanese as she is to regain the world No. 1 spot when the new rankings are published on Monday.

The top seeds fell to a 6-2, 6-1 defeat to second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic at Rod Laver Arena in 1 hour, 12 minutes.

It was almost an exact repeat of the WTA Finals decider in Shenzhen, China, in November last year when the Hungarian-French duo lost just four games on their way to the title.

Strycova, who has said this is likely be her final year on tour, recalled her almost two decades playing at Melbourne Park.

“It has been 18 years ago when I was standing on I think Court No. 7 when I was playing junior finals and here I am still,” Strycova told the tournament Web site.

“I really love coming here to Australia, you are one of the most amazing countries for me and you guys are so incredible, and for me something really special,” Strycova added.

The second seeds saved six of seven break points and converted six of 10, hitting 17 winners to claim their third Grand Slam trophy after victories at the Australian Open in 2018 and the French Open last year.

Hsieh is to return to the No. 1 ranking after more than five years, overtaking her partner Strycova.

Starting in May 2014, the Taiwanese No. 1 first held the top ranking for five non-consecutive weeks alongside her then-partner Peng Shuai of China.

MEN’S SINGLES

In a new-generation battle, Dominic Thiem yesterday beat Alex Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) to reach his first Australian Open final and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic.

In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, a lighting failure and plenty of drama besides, the fifth-seeded Austrian shrugged off a sluggish start and was braver on the big points under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

He thrashed two blazing forehand winners to raise three match points in the decisive tiebreak, then sealed it with a cross-court volley to book his third Grand Slam final after losing the past two French Open deciders to Rafael Nadal.

“It was an unreal match, again two tiebreaks, so tough and so close,” Thiem said. “It was almost impossible to break him.”

With the men’s Grand Slams dominated for years by the “Big Three” of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, Thiem will bid to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a major title.