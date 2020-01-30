Bryant missed the most shots in NBA

By Andy Bell / The Guardian

One regular-season Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, two Olympic gold medals, three consecutive championships, four All-Star MVP awards, five championships in total — over the past couple of days, we have seen these numbers in the papers, heard them on the news bulletins.

There are others, too: including 18 consecutive All-Star appearances; 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers; 39,283 career points; 57,278 career minutes; 122 40-point games; 25 50-point games; six 60-point games; and one 81-point game.

Caught short by the suddenness of his death, journalists used the stats to underpin their first sketches of Kobe Bryant’s life: a shorthand to capture something of the magnitude of his achievements and make them comprehensible to those of us who do not follow basketball.

There are plenty of people who know them already; they are as familiar to them as Don Bradman’s batting averages are to cricket fans or Usain Bolt’s world records are to athletics geeks.

However, there are people, like me, who are really only just beginning to appreciate them.

There are plenty of experts who can explain his legacy for us, but I am not one myself — basketball is not my beat. What I am left is the regret that I did not pay more attention. There ought to be a word for the remorse you feel reading the obituaries of someone whose work you suddenly wish you had followed more closely.

What struck me, reading about his career now, was not how often Bryant succeeded, but how often he failed. That one stat really stood out from the rest. He missed more shots than any other player in history, 14,481 altogether, more than 1,000 up on the man in second place, the Boston Celtics’ John Havlicek.

Maybe if you know the sport better than I do, it makes more sense that a great player could get it so wrong so often.

They asked Bryant how he felt about the record right after he broke it, when he missed a jump shot from 14 feet in the fourth quarter of a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2014. He smiled and shrugged, and told them: “Well, I’m a shooting guard that’s played for 19 years.”

Maybe all those misses were just a natural consequence of playing so long — or maybe there is more to it.

There is a famous story about a Lakers game against the Utah Jazz in May 1997, Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs. It was Bryant’s rookie season. In the final seconds of regulation, he tried a mid-range jump shot to win the game, but got it so wrong that he missed the rim entirely.

In overtime, he tried a three-pointer from out on the left, but it fell short, too. With 40 seconds left, he tried another from the top of the arc, but it fell short. Then, with four seconds left — and the Jazz leading by three — he did it again, from the left: four air balls in five minutes. The Jazz won 96-93.

When he landed back in Los Angeles, he spent the night practicing his shooting in the gym at Palisades High School. He was still at it when the sun came up. Years later, when they were writing up his legend, this would become one of the more important beats in the story.

Former Lakers general manager Jerry West called it a defining moment, while Bryant himself said that it shaped him: “It was an early turning point for me in being able to deal with adversity, deal with public scrutiny and self-doubt. I look back at it now with fond memories, but back then it was misery.”