Leonard stars as Clippers hand Heat rare home loss

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Kawhi Leonard on Friday recorded his first career triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Clippers handed the Miami Heat a rare home loss with a 122-117 victory.

Leonard, who scored 17 points in the critical third quarter, was named an NBA All-Star starter for the fourth time on Thursday. He now has seven straight 30-point-plus games.

Clippers guard Landry Shamet had 22 points as Los Angeles went from six points down to 15 up in the game-changing third quarter.

The Clippers had trailed by 15 at one point in the first period.

Jimmy Butler had a team high 20 points for the Heat, who entered the game with the NBA’s best home record at 20-1.

He also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists before going out with a right-ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

The Heat’s only home losses this season have come against Los Angeles teams — they lost to the Lakers on Dec. 13 last year.

In New Orleans, Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106, nullifying a second straight strong performance by No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson.

Williamson had 15 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes two nights after scoring 22 points in his long-awaited NBA debut.

He shot seven of nine from the field against the Nuggets.

“There’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on Williamson’s limited playing time. “I hear every night that I’m the dumbest coach in the world. ‘Why would I take the guy out in the last five minutes?’ I’ll live with that knowing we’re doing the right thing.”

The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA’s future star was activated for the first time this season on Wednesday.

“I am out here doing everything I can to help my team win,” Williamson said. “I am not going to sugarcoat nothing. They outrebounded us.”

Jokic, Michael Porter and Torrey Craig all finished with double-doubles in the win in front of a crowd of 16,300 at the Smoothie King Center.

Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Craig had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had a 56-45 rebounding advantage.

Jerami Grant added 14 points and Will Barton had 13, while Monte Morris and Malik Beasley scored 10 each.

J.J. Redick led the Pelicans with 18 points, Josh Hart added 15, Brandon Ingram 13, Jrue Holiday 12 and E’Twaun Moore 10.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected from the game in the third quarter for arguing a foul call against Grant.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, Russell Westbrook delivered a season-high 45 points to power the Houston Rockets to a 131-124 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Westbrook scored 27 second-half points and dominated down the stretch to help the Rockets fend off the Timberwolves, who attempted to rally behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 30 points.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 28 points as Minnesota lost their eighth straight game.

Houston’s James Harden missed all six of his three-point attempts and scored a season low 12 points.

Elsewhere, the Celtics crushed the Magic 109-98, the Grizzlies mauled the Pistons 125-112, the Raptors downed the Knicks 118-112, the Kings overcame the Bulls 98-91, the Thunder thrashed the Hawks 140-111, the Suns eclipsed the Spurs 103-99 and the Pacers outfought the Warriors 129-118.