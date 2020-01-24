Tatum leaves injured in Celtics’ rout of Grizzlies

AP, BOSTON

Jayson Tatum on Wednesday scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as the Boston Celtics routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-95.

Daniel Theis had 14 points, while Enes Kanter finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston win their second straight.

Memphis have lost two in a row since posting a season-high, seven-game winning streak.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr and Solomon Hill each added 13 points.

Tatum limped to the locker room with a right groin strain with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third.

He returned to the bench at the start of fourth quarter with his right leg wrapped, but was still noticeably in pain and did not return.

However, Boston did not need him, using a 22-3 run — capped by a three-pointer by Gordon Hayward — to increase their 12-point halftime lead to 87-54. Kemba Walker, Hayward and Marcus Smart scored 18 of Boston’s first 20 points in the third period.

Boston were six of seven from the three-point line. It was the worst third quarter of the season for Memphis, who were outscored by 22 points.

The Celtics’ lead grew as high as 38 points in the fourth.

Boston missed 13 of their first 17 field-goal attempts, including going one of eight from the three-point line.

Walker, Hayward and Smart scored just six points between them in the first half, combining to go just one of 16 from the field.

It helped Memphis, who had the highest scoring offense last month (118.7 per game since Dec. 9), to take a 42-35 lead in the second quarter.

However, Boston got their footing and used a 23-0 run to take a 58-42 advantage. The Grizzlies went scoreless for 6 minutes, 51 seconds until Valanciunas scored with just 1.3 seconds left before halftime.

In other results, it was:

‧ Thunder 120, Magic 114

‧ Raptors 107, 76ers 95

‧ Pistons 127, Kings 106

‧ Hawks 102, Clippers 95

‧ Heat 134, Wizards 129 OT

‧ Lakers 100, Knicks 92

‧ Bulls 117, Timberwolves 110

‧ Rockets 121, Nuggets 105

‧ Pacers 112, Suns 87

‧ Spurs 121, Pelicans 117

‧ Jazz 129, Warriors 96