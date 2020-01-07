Lyon stars as Aussies crush Black Caps, sweep series

AFP, SYDNEY

Nathan Lyon yesterday captured 5-50 and 10 wickets in the match as Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 runs, capping a golden domestic summer as they swept the three-Test series.

The off-spinner led a powerful Australia bowling attack to dismiss the Black Caps for 136 and seal another heavy win after similar victories in Perth and Melbourne.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, winning all five Tests at home — two against Pakistan and three against New Zealand — after retaining the Ashes by drawing the series 2-2 in England.

“It’s been a great summer for the Australian Test side,” Lyon said. “It’s pretty special to be part of it, we have been impressive, pretty clinical, the batters have done well and given us bowlers plenty of time.”

Australia declared their second innings at 217-2 with David Warner scoring an unbeaten century, leaving the Black Caps with a revised 416-run target in the fourth innings on a wearing Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

The visitors then buckled under the pressure of Australia’s superior bowling attack, with Mitchell Starc taking 3-25 to support the wiles of spinner Lyon.

“They were clinical in all areas and after the first match they put us under pressure session after session,” said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the Test with a virus.

STOKES TAKES CHARGE

Ben Stokes yesterday launched an astonishing assault and Dom Sibley made an unbeaten century as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

England declared their second innings on 391-8 shortly after lunch, setting South Africa the huge task of making a world-record 438 to win.

South Africa opening batsmen Pieter Malan and Dean Elgar took their team to 46-0 at tea.

Stokes slammed 72 off 47 balls to overshadow a maiden Test century by Sibley, who continued his sedate progress as he took his overnight score of 85 to 133 not out.

He reached his century off 269 balls and faced 311 deliveries in his innings.

England’s batting yesterday was in dramatic contrast to their effort on Sunday, when they ground their way to 218-4 off 79 overs.

Sparked by Stokes they added another 157 runs off only 32 overs before the declaration.

While Sibley continued to play the anchor role, Stokes went on the attack against every bowler he faced.

He survived a chance on 38 when an attempted pull against Kagiso Rabada could not be held by a diving Quinton de Kock after the wicketkeeper ran about 35m to try to take the catch.

Stokes was eventually caught at long-on off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj after an innings which included three sixes and seven fours, and had a large English contingent in the crowd roaring their approval.

Ollie Pope fell quickly, but Jos Buttler continued the attack, hitting 23 off 18 balls as the lead went beyond 400.