New Angels manager says Ohtani should bat more

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Japanese pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani should bat more often for the Los Angeles Angels when he returns from two major operations, new Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

Maddon, who in 2016 guided the Chicago Cubs to their first Major League Baseball title since 1908, spent 31 seasons with the Angels before taking manager jobs in Tampa Bay and Chicago. In October last year, he inked a three-year deal to rejoin the Angels.

Ohtani did not pitch last year after undergoing “Tommy John” tendon replacement surgery. In September last year, he also had an operation on his left knee, which has slowed his progress, but the 25-year-old former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters star is expected to be ready to hit when the season opens in March.

Ohtani has not typically batted on the days before or after he pitches, but Maddon is looking to change that in the 2020 campaign.

“That’s another 50 at-bats a year you’re going to get out of the guy that you wouldn’t get otherwise,” Maddon said. “Wouldn’t the fans dig on that?”

Ohtani has batted .286 with 40 home runs and 123 runs batted in more than 210 career MLB appearances as a designated hitter. The right-hander posted a 4-2 record with a 3.31 earned-run average and 63 strikeouts over 51-2/3 innings as a pitcher, all in 2018.

“Don’t treat your guys like China dolls,” Maddon said. “He has gone through some tough moments. He has gone through his rehab and now it’s time to be a baseball player... This guy is special.”