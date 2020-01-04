Tennis and cricket stars rally behind relief for Australian bushfire victims

AFP, SYDNEY

Tennis and cricket stars spearheaded by Nick Kyrgios and Chris Lynn yesterday pledged support for victims of bushfires raging around Australia, donating cash for every ace or six they hit.

The blazes have claimed 18 lives and forced mass evacuations, with the country bracing for a weekend heatwave expected to fan the deadly infernos.

Tennis Australia also announced a “Rally for Relief” exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Jan. 15 ahead of the Australian Open, with “the world’s top players” taking part.

It also made a A$1.0 million (US$693,705) donation to help communities repair and rebuild tennis facilities damaged or lost in the bushfires.

Kyrgios, a controversial figure with a “bad boy” reputation, has been at the forefront of building support and pledged A$200 for each ace that he serves in an Australian summer of tennis, starting with the ATP Cup, which began yesterday.

“I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating A$200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer,” tweeted the 24-year-old, who was handed a 16-week suspended ban in September after a series of outbursts.

His Australian teammate at the inaugural ATP Cup, Alex de Minaur, went one better.

“I like this — I will go A$250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you, mate,” he replied, with Australian veteran Samantha Stosur also pledging A$200 per ace.

On Thursday, Kyrgios, who is also to play the Kooyong Classic and the Australian Open, issued a call for fundraisers for victims of the bushfires, which have been a big talking point at the 24-team ATP Cup being staged in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

Tournament director Tom Larner announced that each ace served at the 10-day event would deliver A$100 to bushfire relief.

The initiative is forecast to raise about A$150,000, with more than 1,500 aces expected to be sent across courts over the duration of the tournament, which ends on Friday next week.

“Most of the players are already keen to score aces and win a quick point, and having the chance to raise money for the bushfire appeal will give them that extra bit of motivation,” he said.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said that he was working with the ATP and WTA to extend the move to all tournaments in Australia this month, including at Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart.

“During the Australian Open, we also plan to honor and recognize the incredible work of our firefighters, emergency services workers and volunteers who serve our communities so tirelessly,” he said. “I know fans will turn out in force to the AO Rally for Relief to support this great cause, as well as get involved in all our other fundraising activities.”

The third cricket Test in Sydney between Australia and New Zealand is also monitoring for smoke, with players wearing black armbands yesterday as a mark of respect for those who have died.

Two of the biggest hitters in the game, Lynn and Glenn Maxwell, said that they would donate A$250 for every six they smash during the ongoing Big Bash League Twenty20 tournament.

“Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this year’s Big Bash League, I will donate A$250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal,” Lynn tweeted. “It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country.”