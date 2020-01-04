Nuggets rally in second half to top Pacers 124-116

AP, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana

Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr on Thursday took command on his hometown stage, as he repeatedly beat the Indiana Pacers defenders to the hoop, knocked down three-pointers and upstaged All-Star teammate Nikola Jokic.

Porter scored a season-high 25 points, helping the Nuggets battle back from a double-digit percentage deficit in the first half and leading them past the Pacers 124-116.

“It was cool,” said Porter, whose first appearance on the Bankers Life Fieldhouse floor came as a fourth grader. “I was hitting some of my shots and doing some of my moves that I used to do, so I felt pretty good out there.”

It probably looked familiar to some in the crowd, too.

Porter spent Wednesday reminiscing with old grade-school buddies from an Indianapolis suburb and invited them to his first NBA appearance on the Pacers’ home court.

He could not have written a more perfect script.

Porter helped the Nuggets get back on track after they gave up 37 first-quarter points, helped them take control late in the third quarter and was still playing well enough to help them close it out — with some help from his teammates.

He wound up 11-of-12 from the field, 2-of-3 on three-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and had one big assist.

All this on a night that Jokic struggled due to foul trouble — the Nuggets needed someone else to step forward.

Jokic did finish with 22 points — 12 of them in the fourth quarter — and seven rebounds, but it was Porter who drew the rave reviews.

“It’s another glimpse into a very bright future,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He just got his first post-game water celebration — the guys dumped him. Everybody on the bench was happy for him.”

Jeremy Lamb had a season-high 30 points for the Pacers, who have lost four of their past six games.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his first career triple-double for the second time this week.

However, it was a frustrating night for the Pacers, who led the entire first half and never trailed until another Indiana native, Gary Harris, knocked down a three-pointer with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 73-72.

Lamb answered with a three-pointer, which turned the game into a back-and-forth contest until Monte Morris closed out the third quarter with a three-pointer and an 18-foot jumper — off a rebound and pass from Porter — to give the Nuggets a 92-88 lead.

“You have to tip your cap to him,” Turner said, referring to Porter. “I’ve been following his career and I think he’s been through a lot. It’s cool and refreshing to see someone like that go off and have a good game. You hope, obviously, it’s against someone else.”

Also on Thursday, it was:

‧ Heat 84, Raptors 76

‧ Mavericks 123, Nets 111

‧ Jazz 102, Bulls 98

‧ Thunder 109, Spurs 103

‧ Clippers 126, Pistons 112

‧ Timberwolves 99, Warriors 84

‧ Kings 128, Grizzlies 123

‧ Hornets 109, Cavaliers 106