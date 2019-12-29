Rematch between Wilder, Fury set for Las Vegas

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Feb. 22 rematch between World Boxing Council heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, promoters announced on Friday.

Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions said that tickets for the highly anticipated bout were to go on sale yesterday.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder, who is to make his 11th title defense.

The American is coming off a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas, a victory that saw him improve to 43-0.

“I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, [Dominic] Breazeale and Ortiz,” he said.

“They’ve been spectacular events — from my ring walks, where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing,” he said.

Wilder and Fury fought to a split decision draw in Los Angeles December last year.

Former world champion Fury was leading on the scorecards before he was knocked down by the American in the 12th round.

The big Briton beat the count, but a second knockdown helped cost him a victory.

“I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again,” Wilder said.

“It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it,” he said.

Fury, who pressed on despite two severe cuts to defeat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision in September, said that he was looking forward to taking care of “unfinished business” against Wilder.

“The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years,” he said.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!” he said.

A “dosser” is an informal British term referring to a city person who does not have a permanent home.

