Frk scores two on debut as LA defeat San Jose

AP, SAN JOSE, California

Martin Frk has not been in Los Angeles long, but he has already made quite an impression after scoring two third-period goals in his debut with the Kings on Friday, while Jeff Carter scored the winner in overtime and also had an assist as Los Angeles rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2.

Frk scored his first goal early in the third, cutting the Sharks’ lead in half. He tied it with another score with 1 minute, 24 seconds remaining in regulation.

Carter scored the winner 1:31 into overtime when he picked up a loose puck in front of the crease and fired it past Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell, who had just stopped a shot by Alex Iafallo.

“Nice to see Marty Frk come up and contribute, use his tools,” Kings coach Todd McClellan said. “That shot that he has and the ability to find ice was real important and a good aggressive play in overtime got us the win.”

Jack Campbell had 22 saves as the Kings snapped a three-game skid.

The 26-year-old Frk, who signed with the Kings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was recalled from Ontario of Canada’s Western Hockey League on Monday. He was playing in his 101st career NHL game (98 with the Detroit Red Wings, two with the Carolina Hurricanes).

Frk scored both goals from the slot.

He blasted in his first goal off a backhanded pass from Nikolai Prokhorkin and his second after receiving a backhanded pass from Carter.

“I got lucky,” Frk said. “I was twice in the good spot and it went in, so I’m really happy for that, couldn’t ask for anything better.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Sabres 0, Bruins 3

‧ Jets 4, Blues 5

‧ Capitals 2, Blue Jackets 1

‧ Devils 4, Maple Leafs 5

‧ Ducks 4, Golden Knights 3

‧ Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3

‧ Predators 2, Penguins 5

‧ Blackhawks 5, Islanders 2

‧ Avalanche 4, Wild 6

‧ Oilers 1, Flames 5