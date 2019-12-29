Australia remain on top after N Zealand crumble

AP, MELBOURNE, Australia

New Zealand were bowled out for 148 as Australia’s pace attack exposed a struggling middle order on day 3 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday.

The relentlessly accurate Pat Cummins claimed 5-28, removing four of New Zealand’s top five batsmen. The world’s No. 1- bowler received strong support from fellow quicks James Pattinson (3-34) and Mitchell Starc (2-30).

Holding a 319-run lead on the first innings, Australia did not enforce the follow on and reached 137-4 at stumps, an overall lead of 456 with two days to play.

Australia openers Joe Burns (35) and David Warner (38) added 62, while Marnus Labuschagne made 19.

New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner pitched short and Steve Smith was caught at backward square-leg for 7 at 110-4 as Wagner (4-83 and 2-39) continued his dominance in this series over the No. 2-ranked batsman. The prized wicket of Smith was also Wagner’s 200th in Tests.

In a further blow to New Zealand, pace spearhead Trent Boult was struck on his right hand, his non-bowling hand, while batting on Saturday. A New Zealand team spokesperson said after the day’s play that scans had revealed Boult had fractured his right hand and he would return to New Zealand after the second Test and miss the third and final match in Sydney.

New Zealand resumed on Saturday on 44-2 and lost eight wickets for 104 runs in response to Australia’s 467.

Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and B.J. Watling all failed to reach double figures, before Colin de Grandhomme fell for 11 as New Zealand wobbled to 102-6 at lunch.

Cummins was on a hat-trick in the third over of the day after removing Taylor (4) caught at first slip and Nicholls (0) LBW in consecutive deliveries.

Opener Tom Latham played a determined knock of 50 before he was caught behind off Cummins at 112-7 after lunch.

Cummins picked up the fifth five-wicket haul of his career when he dismissed Tim Southee caught behind for 10. Cummins is the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket this year, with 59 in 12 matches.

S Africa-England

AP, CENTURION, South Africa

South Africa and illness wore down England on day 3 of the first Test yesterday, with the home team setting England 376 to win as Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler were the latest England players to be affected by a flu-like bug.

Buttler did not take any part in the day’s first session at SuperSport Park and was replaced behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow.

Root was on and off the field during the session for treatment and was in quarantine with Buttler at the ground at one point.

South Africa made 272 in their second innings, with 51 from debutant Rassie van der Dussen and 40 from Anrich Nortje, who came in as a nightwatchman on day 2, forging a 91-run partnership.

Quinton de Kock blazed 34, his first two scoring shots being sixes over square-leg off Jofra Archer as he made clear his intention to ram home South Africa’s advantage by attacking from the moment he got to the crease.

Vernon Philander made 46.

At press time last night, England were 32-0, with about 90 minutes left in the day.