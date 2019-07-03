Bell smashes three homers as Pirates thrash Cubs

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

Josh Bell is not worried about the Home Run Derby messing with the considerable mojo he has built during his breakout season. Quite the opposite. Bell is pumped for the chance to step into the batter’s box and swing for the fences with everyone in baseball watching.

So pumped, in fact, he has already started practicing.

The first-time All-Star on Monday smashed three home runs to boost his season total to 25, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 18-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs.

Bell, who will be part of the eight-man derby field in Cleveland, Ohio, next week, hit a three-run shot off rookie Adbert Alzolay (1-1) in the first inning, a two-run drive off Alzolay in the second and finished off a four-hit, seven-RBI night by taking new Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel deep in the eighth as Pittsburgh began a pivotal seven-game homestand by pounding out a season-high 23 hits.

“Hopefully, that turns the corner for me a little bit and I can get back on track,” said Bell, who might have matched his entire home run total from last month in one game if not for a screamer to deep left field in the fifth that died at the wall.

Bell almost singlehandedly carried the injury-ravaged Pirates through May, when he smacked a dozen home runs on his way to being selected National League Player of the Month.

He cooled off last month, hitting just .208, yet the Pirates stayed within striking distance in the crowded National League Central thanks in part to a resurgent offense that was on full display against Alzolay and four Cubs relievers.

Adam Frazier finished five of six and tied a major league record with four doubles. Colin Moran had a career-high five hits as Pittsburgh boosted their team batting average to .268, fourth-best in the majors.

“I feel like we did a good job of showing what we can do this past month and you know tonight, it all came together one through nine,” Bell said.

Trevor Williams (3-2) picked up his first win since May 10 and added a key RBI single in the fourth inning to help the Pirates pull away. Fellow pitcher Steven Brault added a pinch-hit single in the sixth. All eight position players finished with at least one hit.

Kang Jung-ho hit his seventh home run of the season off Chicago infielder Daniel Descalso, who made a cameo on the mound in the seventh with the game well out of hand.

Jose Osuna hit a solo home run off Kimbrel, who came on to get some work after making his debut with the Cubs last week.

Bell became the 20th Pirates player to hit three home runs in a game and the first left-handed batter to do it since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971.

Frazier’s four doubles matched a mark accomplished more than 40 times, the last by Matt Carpenter of St Louis on Aug. 26 last year.

Javier Baez hit his 21st home run for Chicago. Kris Bryant and David Bote had two hits each.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Brewers edged the Reds 8-6, the Rays beat the Orioles 6-3, the Blue Jays routed the Royals 11-4 and the Giants thrashed the Padres 13-2.