S Korea stripped of Panda Cup by China amid online outrage

AFP, SHANGHAI

South Korea’s victorious U18 team were yesterday stripped of the Panda Cup after they infuriated hosts China with their celebrations.

South Korea had already apologized to “all the people in China” after a picture emerged of a player with his foot on the trophy.

They were accused of disrespect after they defeated the hosts 3-0 on Wednesday to win the annual youth international competition in Chengdu.

The photograph caused an uproar in Chinese media and on social media, with the organizing committee accusing South Korea of “a serious insult.”

The squad and coaches subsequently made a public apology, in which all the players and staff bowed deeply.

However, with Chinese media fanning the flames and claims that South Korea’s players also pretended to urinate against the cup, the Chengdu Football Association made it clear that apologies were not enough.

“The Panda Cup organizing committee decided to take back the trophy won by the [South] Korean team this time,” it said in a statement on a Chinese microblogging site.

The association, which called the players’ behavior “indecent,” suggested that South Korea would not be invited back in future.

“Teams and players who violate sports ethics and spirit are not welcome to participate,” it said.

South Korea, who have a simmering sports rivalry with China, also defeated New Zealand and Thailand to win the Panda Cup mini-tournament, which is in its sixth edition.

However, the winners have been scrambling to limit the fallout since the image emerged of the player with his foot on the cup.

Late on Wednesday, a team official, reading a statement in English in a hastily arranged display of public contrition, called it “a huge mistake.”

“We are really sorry for the mistake again and we humbly apologize to all the fans, all the players and also all the people in China,” he said.

“[We] apologize again,” he added, bowing.

The association’s video of the apology has been viewed more than 10 million times on social media, where the story was trending, underlining the huge public interest.

The Chinese Football Association has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation.