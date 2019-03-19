Thiem wins Indian Wells

Reuters

Dominic Thiem on Sunday claimed his first Masters 1000 title after coming from a set down to defeat Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Momentum swung in Thiem’s favor in the deciding set when he smacked a forehand winner down the line to break Federer and take a 6-5 lead.

The 25-year-old fell on his back and covered his face with his hands when Federer, who had been bidding for a record sixth Indian Wells title and 101st tournament victory, netted on match point.

Thiem, who rose four places to a career-high world No. 4 yesterday, paid tribute to his opponent.

“It is such a pleasure to compete with you, to learn so much from you and to play with one of the biggest legends of all time,” he told the 20-times Grand Slam champion during the trophy presentation ceremony.

“I feel like it’s not my right to congratulate you. You have 88 more titles than me, so I’m just hoping you play more and we can have some other big finals,” he said, laughing.

Federer was gracious in defeat after falling in the final in the desert for a second consecutive year.

“It has been a great week for me even though it didn’t work out today,” he said.

“What a great week for Dominic. Wonderful playing at the very end and throughout the week. You deserve it.”

WOMEN’S SINGLES FINAL

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu stunned eighth-seeded Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open and capture her first career title.

Andreescu overcame a troublesome right shoulder, and used creative and aggressive shotmaking, to defeat the German.

Andreescu dropped her racket and fell on her back when Kerber hit a backhand into the net, giving her the biggest win of her career.

With the win, 18-year-old Andreescu, who was ranked 152 at the end of last season, is expected to reach the WTA top 30.