Asian Games: Taiwan add to medal haul in Indonesia

By Ian Kuo / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwan’s athletes yesterday added to the nation’s overall medal count at the Asian Games in Indonesia, but another gold proved elusive.

Wang Yi-ta received the silver medal in the men’s Kata after losing 5-0 in the final to Japan’s Kiyuna Ryo at the Jakarta Convention Center.

Wang reached the final after victories over Hong Kong’s Cheng Tsz Man Chris, South Korea’s Park Hee-jun and Macau’s Kuok Kin Hang earlier in the day, winning the bouts 4-1, 4-1 and 3-2 respectively.

In the women’s 69kg weightlifting, Hung Wan-ting won silver with a lift of 103kg and a clean and jerk of 130kg. Her 233kg total was enough to edge South Korea’s Mun Yu-ra on 231kg, but was no challenge for the 246kg of gold medalist Rim Un-sim of North Korea.

In the men’s 200m dragon boat, the men’s team took silver with 51.358 seconds, just half a second behind China at 50.832 seconds and half a boat-length ahead of bronze medalists Thailand at 52.622.

In tennis, Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching secured the women’s doubles silver medal after being defeated by China’s Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 2-6, 6-1, 9-11.

In archery, the men’s and women’s recurve teams were assured at least a silver after defeating Mongolia 6-0 and China 5-3 respectively.

Both teams are to face their counterparts from South Korea in the finals tomorrow.

Badminton world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying overpowered Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-14 to advance to the singles quarter-finals, where she is to face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara today.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen beat Thailand’s Wangcharoen Kantaphon 21-18, 13-21, 21-11, but compatriot Wang Tzu-wei was defeated by Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki 21-12, 16-21, 21-13.

Chou is to face Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long in the men’s singles quarter-finals today.

In the evening, the men’s basketball team rallied to defeat Qatar 83-70. Both sides entered the final period tied 52-52, but Taiwan pulled away by scoring 31 points.