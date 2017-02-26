Yani Tseng makes move, Yang leads at LPGA Thailand

AP, CHONBURI, Thailand

Amy Yang of South Korea fired a 67 in round two and was 17-under overall when darkness stopped play at the LPGA Thailand yesterday, while Taiwan’s Yani Tseng went seven-under in her completed round three to move into the top 10 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

Yang held four-shot lead with five holes left in her third round, with 10 groups yet to complete the round after rain interrupted the second day.

“My shot was good. You know, I’m hitting good all week,” Yang said. “Tomorrow [today] again I’ll, you know, finish third round. I’ll try to do just one shot at time, hole-by-hole.”

Ryu So-yeon posted a four-under round of 68 to move into second at 13-under. In third were Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Kim Sei-young.

Tseng was in a share of ninth after a third round 65 improved on a 73 and a 69 in the first two rounds. She is on 207 overall, while Candie Kung was in a share of 70th.

In Florida, Ryan Palmer fired a five-under-par 65 on Friday to share the midway lead at the Honda Classic with rookie Wesley Bryan at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palmer had seven birdies and a pair of bogeys to finish on nine-under 131 along with Bryan (67), one better than fellow-American Rickie Fowler.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was six-under, tied with Canadian Graham DeLaet after a 68.

Additional reporting by Reuters and staff writer