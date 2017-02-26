Taiwan’s Lu upsets top seeds at Delray Beach

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, MIAMI

Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun and Leander Paes of India stunned top seeds Bob and Mike Bryan to advance to the semi-finals of the doubles at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Friday.

ATP Tour veterans Lu and Paes, 33 and 43 respectively, completed a 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 10-7 victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

The Taiwanese-Indian duo saved seven of nine break points and failed to convert any of the five they created, but it was enough as they edged the first-set tiebreak and the super tiebreak to set up a semi-final against third seeds Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi, who advanced on Thursday.

In the singles, former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro beat defending champ Sam Querrey in straight sets to reach his second straight semi-final.

The victory set up a mouth-watering battle with top seed Milos Raonic.

The seventh seeded Del Potro beat Querrey 7-5, 7-5 in a 93 minute match on Stadium Court.

The Argentine hammered eight aces, had two double-faults and won 87 percent of his first-serve points while overcoming 16 aces by Querrey.

Del Potro has split his two career meetings with Raonic, but they have not played in four years.

“It’s going to be a big chance for me,” Del Potro said. “He’s the favorite and is playing so good, but I want to see how my level is against the top players at this part of the year.”

Little separated Del Potro and Querrey during their quarter-final, but the Argentine gained the lone break in each set at 5-5. He denied Querrey any break-point chances.

Raonic booked his semi-final berth by rallying to beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching’s bid for a second title of the season came to an end in the semi-finals.

Fifth seeds Chan and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to sixth seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai in just 63 minutes.

The Czech-Chinese duo were due to face Russian second seeds Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the final after they ousted third seeds Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 16 minutes in the other semi-final.

In the singles, top-seeded Angelique Kerber struggled with a knee injury during a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) loss to seventh seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

Kerber would have reclaimed the No. 1 ranking if she had won the Dubai tournament.

Svitolina is to play Caroline Wozniacki, who earlier reached her second consecutive final of the season with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

