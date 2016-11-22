SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Darkness halts playoff

Colombian Camilo Villegas, Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes, Sweden’s Henrik Norlander and Blayne Barber of the US were due to return to complete a playoff for the RSM Classic in Georgia yesterday as darkness halted play after two extra holes. Five players finished the regulation 72 holes tied on 17-under at Sea Island Resort, including Billy Horschel, who was eliminated after missing a short par putt on the first extra hole. Rookie Pan Cheng-tsung of Taiwan finished in a four-way tie for sixth after posting a final-round 71. He faced a longer day than even the players who had to return yesterday. Pan left after the tournament to catch a flight from Savannah to New York, then New York to Hong Kong and a connection to Melbourne, Australia, where he was due to arrive tonight to take part in the World Cup of Golf.

GOLF

Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a knee-knocking birdie putt on the final hole to seal the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday in a dramatic conclusion. The US$1.33 million first prize for the season-ending tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, meant the 22-year-old from Sheffield, who carded a five-under 67 to finish on 17-under, roughly doubled the amount he had won at his other 25 events this year. Earlier, Henrik Stenson sealed the Race to Dubai title. The Swede carded a seven-under 65 to snuff out any chance of being usurped as the Order of Merit winner.

GOLF

Hull wins her first title

Britain’s Charley Hull won the LPGA Tour season-ending CME Group Tour Championship with a two-shot swing at the 17th hole on Sunday, while Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand clinched a US$1 million bonus and Player of the Year honors. Hull fired a bogey-free six-under 66 to see off playing partner Ryu So-yeon of South Korea (67) at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, posting a tournament record 19-under 269 to claim her first LPGA Tour win. The Briton was tied with Ryu on 18-under heading to the penultimate hole where 20-year-old Hull birdied the par five, while Ryu took a bogey after having to hit out sideways from a greenside bunker. Jutanugarn, a five-time winner this season, shot 69 to finish in a tie for fourth at 14-under. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung carded a 72 to finish tied for 55th place on two-over.

SOCCER

Larsson and son attacked

Helsingborg manager Henrik Larsson and his son, Jordan, the team’s striker, were attacked by fans after their side were relegated from the Swedish top flight on Sunday having conceded two late goals to lose a two-legged playoff against Halmstad. Jordan Larsson looked to have fired Helsingborg to safety when he scored in the 83rd minute, but a Marcus Mathisen brace in the final three minutes gave the second-tier side a 3-2 aggregate victory and saw Helsingborg drop out of the Allsvenskan. When former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward Henrik Larsson and his son went to commiserate with the home crowd, a number of fans threw chairs and flags at them, while several masked men demanded Jordan Larsson’s shirt. As the 19-year-old removed it, one of the fans appeared to strike him, provoking an angry response from father and son before stewards could intervene.