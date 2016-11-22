Ivan Perisic strikes late to save Inter’s derby blushes

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Ivan Perisic struck a dramatic late leveler to grab a share of the spoils for Inter in an enthralling 2-2 derby draw with AC Milan that saw Suso hit a brace for the hosts.

Milan, looking to move up to second behind Juventus after AS Roma’s 2-1 slipup earlier at Atalanta BC, were seconds away from securing the local bragging rights.

Suso broke the deadlock on 43 minutes and hit a brilliant second before the hour after Antonio Candreva had given Stefano Pioli’s men hope with a well-struck, but controversial 53rd-minute leveler.

However, AC Milan’s celebration plans were promptly canceled as Perisic, the Nerazzurri’s star player on the night, coolly side-footed past teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from a knocked-on corner in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Milan remain third and level on points with Roma, with both seven points behind leaders Juventus. Inter are up to ninth.

It was new Inter coach Pioli’s first game in charge of a Serie A club since being sacked by SS Lazio following a 3-1 defeat to city rivals Roma in April.

The 51-year-old saw his team dominate an enthralling opening half that had Donnarumma on his toes only for Suso to fire Milan into the lead just before the break and he wants improvements up front.

“To score goals you need determination and a little anger, this is certainly something we have to improve on,” Pioli said. “We have to find players who have this kind of attitude.”

Although not a direct reference to Inter striker Mauro Icardi, who failed to add to his league-leading tally of 10 goals, the Argentine has been warned.

He was one of several Inter players to spurn chances in a dominant first half at the San Siro in front of more than 77,000 fans.

“It’s always disappointing when you concede so late in a game, but the lads should be happy with their performance, their attitude and commitment was spot on,” Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said. “They’ll have a little trouble sleeping, but they shouldn’t. We’d be a lot more disappointed if we had 10 fewer points.”