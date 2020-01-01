A slew of new regulations will come into force in Taiwan today, including higher monthly and hourly minimum wages, raising the age of eligibility for full labor insurance pensions, and introducing electronic work permits for international students.

The monthly minimum wage for workers covered under the Labor Standards Act will be raised from NT$23,100 (US$767) to NT$23,800, while the hourly minimum wage will be increased from NT$150 to NT$158.

The minimum monthly wage increase is expected to benefit 1.83 million workers, while raising the minimum hourly wage will boost the pay for 483,300 other workers.

In line with the adjustment of basic wages, the starting insured salary under the labor insurance program will be increased to NT$23,800. The age of eligibility for receiving full labor insurance pensions will be pushed back from 61 to 62.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor will accept online applications from employers to extend the permitted time span for importing migrant workers in the manufacturing, fishery, construction, caregiving and domestic help sectors.

Online applications will also be accepted from employers for recurring recruitment, entry permit, transfer and extended transfer of migrant workers in the construction sector.

Meanwhile, international students studying in Taiwan will be able to apply for electronic work permits.

The Ministry of Finance will increase the basic allowance that taxpayers can deduct from their incomes when filing income taxes by NT$4,000 to NT$175,000. Another new regulation will require cross-border e-commerce suppliers to issue cloud-based invoices.

At the same time, all commercial aircraft aged over 26 years will have to be retired from service.

In addition, a modified intensity scale to more accurately reflect the effect earthquakes have on people, structures and the environment will be introduced.

Also, all transactions of ivory products are banned as of today.

(CNA)

在台灣，許多新法規自一月一日起生效，包括調漲最低基本月薪及時薪、提高勞工保險全額年金法定請領年齡、國際學生可申請電子工作許可……等。

受到《勞動基準法》保障，勞工的基本工資由每月新台幣兩萬三千一百元（約七百六十七美元），調升至兩萬三千八百元。而基本時薪由一百五十元，調升至一百五十八元。

基本月薪調漲，預估約有一百八十三萬多名勞工受惠；基本時薪調漲，預估約有四十八萬三千三百多人加薪。

為配合基本工資調升，勞工保險投保薪資第一級的月投保薪資同步調升為兩萬三千八百元。至於勞工保險全額年金法定請領年齡，則從六十一歲延後到六十二歲。

此外，勞動部將接受雇主透過線上申辦，延長外籍勞工聘僱許可，其範圍包括製造業、海洋漁撈工、建築業、家庭看護工、家庭幫傭等類別。

線上申辦並擴及建築業外籍勞工之遞補招募、入境許可、轉出及延長轉出等。

同時，在台灣就讀的國際學生亦可申請電子工作許可。

而財政部將每人基本生活費多增加了四千元至十七萬五千元，於今年申報所得稅時，即可從所得當中扣除。其另一項新制，則規定跨境電商須開雲端發票。

同時，所有機齡超過二十六年的商用客機都將要強制退役。

此外，修正後的「地震震度分級表」今日起上路，新版將能更準確反應出地震對民眾、建築和環境所造成的影響。

自元旦起，所有象牙製品交易也將全面禁止。

（台北時報張聖恩譯〉