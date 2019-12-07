The UN High Commissioner for Refugees urged the Greek government on Nov. 27 to improve living conditions in migrant camps and said Europe must do more to protect unaccompanied children.

Greece’s new conservative government has taken a tougher stance than its leftist predecessor on the migrant crisis, saying it will “shut the door” to people not entitled to stay in the country. It has announced plans to shut overcrowded refugee camps and replace them with detention centers to be used both as an ante-room for deporting failed asylum seekers and as a reception and processing center for new arrivals.

“We cannot accept that they (refugees) live in such miserable living conditions. The conditions are very challenging and need urgent improvement,” Commissioner Filippo Grandi told reporters after visiting camps on the island of Lesbos.

Arrivals of migrants from neighboring Turkey have risen again in recent months, with more than 37,000 people crammed into facilities on eastern Aegean islands that operate far beyond their capacity. The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres raised concerns over the new centers, saying they may provide better living conditions but could eventually turn into prisons for people who seek safety and are trapped “in an endless drama.”

Grandi said Greece was the most impacted among the EU’s coastal states from the migrant crisis and asked for a collective European solution to protect unaccompanied minors. “I am very worried about children, especially children traveling alone, they are the most exposed to violence and exploitation,” said Grandi.

On Lesbos, the Moria camp is one of the centers set to close and be replaced by a closed facility. Created to accommodate about 3,000 people, it now houses more than 15,000 in conditions aid agencies say are abysmal. The government wants to move up to 20,000 people to the mainland by the end of the year and expects the new facilities to be ready by July next year. State authorities believe that more than 80,000 migrants and refugees are currently in Greece.

(Reuters)

聯合國難民事務高級專員公署（簡稱聯合國難民署）署長十一月二十七日呼籲希臘政府改善難民營的生活條件，並指出歐洲必須採取更多行動，保護無人陪伴的兒童。

面對移民危機，希臘新上任的保守派政府比前任左派政府態度更為強硬，表示政府將對那些無權留在國內的人們「關上大門」。希臘日前宣布計畫關閉過度擁擠的難民營，改以拘留所代替，作為尋求庇護失敗者遭驅逐出境前的等待室，以及新移民的接待與處理中心。

聯合國難民署署長菲利普‧葛蘭第造訪列士波斯島上的難民營後，向記者表示：「我們無法接受他們（難民）居住在如此悲慘的生活條件中。他們處境非常嚴苛，需要急迫的改善。」

近幾個月來，從鄰近國家土耳其抵達希臘的移民數量再度攀升；超過三萬七千人被塞進東愛琴海諸島上的收容設施，遠超過設施運作的容納範圍。醫療慈善組織「無國界醫生」日前表達對新收容中心的擔憂，認為這些設施也許會提供較好的生活條件，但最後可能變成監獄，囚禁原想尋求安全、卻遭「歹戲拖棚」困住的人們。

葛蘭第指出，希臘是歐盟靠海國家中受難民危機影響最大的成員國，他同時要求歐洲盡速提出共同解決方案，以保護無依無靠的未成年孩童。葛蘭第說：「我非常擔心兒童，特別是獨自踏上旅途的孩童，他們暴露於暴力與剝削的情況最為嚴重。」

列士波斯島上的摩利亞難民營，是其中一間預定關閉、改以封閉式收容設施代替的難民收容中心。該難民營建造時預計收容約三千人，現在住了超過一萬五千人，裡面的生活情況被援助組織描述為極端惡劣。希臘政府打算在年底前將兩萬人移至希臘本島，並期待新收容設施能在明年七月完工。當局相信，目前仍有超過八萬名移民和難民滯留在希臘境內。

（台北時報章厚明譯）