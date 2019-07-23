EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Why take on such an arduous task? Were they trying to prove a theory?

A: Yes: that humans started to develop nautical technology about 30,000 years ago during the Paleolithic period, when sea levels began to decrease.

B: Is this when Austronesian people in Taiwan began to spread out?

A: According to the “out of Taiwan” hypothesis, that happened a little later, roughly 3,000BC.

B: 他們為什麼會想要做這麼辛苦的事啊？是為了證明什麼理論嗎？

A: 對啊，他們想要證明在三萬年前的舊石器時代，因為海平面下降，人類就開始發展航海技術。

B: 台灣的南島語族就是從此向外擴散的嗎？

A: 南島語族擴散的時間點稍晚一些，大概是在西元前三千年。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: