After a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit southern California recently, the authorities announced that they are spending over US$40 million (about NT$1.2 billion) on an earthquake early warning (EEW) system, which will not only alert the public but also be used to automatically halt trains and open fire station doors right before a quake actually strikes, according to Reuters.

The system will consist of 1,115 early detection sensors. California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the state has already installed 70 percent of the sensors and hopes to complete the statewide network by mid-2021. The network, similar to the Taiwanese and Japanese systems, is designed to detect seismic “P-waves” unleashed by an earthquake before the ground starts shaking.

Theoretically, the further an area is from the epicenter of a quake, the earlier it will receive a warning before the ground shakes. According to the National Center for Research on Earthquake Engineering, in the scenario of the 921 Earthquake in 1999, an EEW system would have given Taipei residents 27 seconds prior warning before the quake struck.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南加州近日發生規模七‧一強震之後，當局宣布正投入超過四千萬美元經費（十二多億台幣），來建立一套「強震即時警報」（EEW）系統。根據路透報導，該系統不但能向民眾示警，還可以讓列車自動停駛並開啟消防隊的大門。

該系統將由一千一百多個即時偵測感應器組成，而加州州長紐森表示，遍及全州的感應器目前已設置約百分之七十，希望能在二○二一年中前完成。加州的感應網就像台灣或日本的一樣，旨在地面開始震動前，先偵測到地震所釋放出的地震波「P波」。

理論上，距離震央越遠的地區，就能在當地開始震動前越早收到警示。國家地震工程研究中心則指出，以台灣一九九九年「九二一大地震」的情況為例，該系統能在台北市天搖地動前，為當地居民爭取到二十七秒預警時間。

（台北時報張聖恩〉