Swedish furniture giant IKEA is to open a new store in New Taipei City’s Sindian District today. Located on the third and fourth floors of the MeHAS Shopping Mall jointly constructed with the MRT Xiaobitan Station, the branch will be easily accessible via public transport and is expected to draw large crowds.

This is the company’s sixth store since entering the Taiwanese market in 1994. The branch houses a Swedish restaurant with an area for visitors with children, and with a pleasant river view, the establishment by the Sindian Creek is set to be the most beautiful Swedish restaurant in the country. The store also has the first IKEA Café in northern Taiwan to open at 7am every day, to capture the breakfast market.

The Qsquare department store is set to open a branch featuring a large food court on the fifth floor of the mall in the fourth quarter of the year. The 15,000 square meter venue will house dozens of popular restaurants, such as Woosa Pancake and Mo-Mo-Paradise.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

瑞典傢俱龍頭宜家家居（IKEA）的新分店，今日在新北市新店區盛大開幕。該分店位於美河市商場的三樓與四樓，與捷運小碧潭站共構，可輕易藉由大眾運輸工具到達，預計將吸引大批人潮。

IKEA在一九九四年進軍台灣市場，新賣場是第六家分店，店內的瑞典餐廳並附有親子區，因座落於新店溪旁而擁有無敵河景，更號稱是全台最美的瑞典餐廳。該分店另設有北台灣首家IKEA Café，每日早上七點起營業以搶食早餐市場的商機。

而京站時尚廣場則預計於今年第四季，進駐該商場的五樓開設新賣場，包括一座大型美食街。占地四千五百坪的新賣場將有多家熱門餐廳，包括屋莎鬆餅屋及Mo-Mo-Paradise等店。

（台北時報張聖恩〉