A: I’ve never seen anyone pay that much for travel insurance. When I go abroad, my additional insurance only costs NT$200 to NT$300.

B: What, including lost baggage, flight changes, accident and injury, and medical bills?

A: Sure, with up to NT$2 million cover for accidental death.

B: Oh, I know why mine was that expensive. I chose the NT$12 million cover.

A: 我從來沒看過有人旅遊平安險會花這麼多錢。我出國時另外買的保險也才兩三百元。

B: 包含行李遺失、航班更改、意外受傷醫療這類嗎?

A: 對啊,意外身故則會理賠兩百萬元。

B: 我知道為什麼我的那麼貴了,我選的是一千兩百萬元。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: