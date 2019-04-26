After winning back-to-back championships in two weeks, Taiwan’s world No. 1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying will set a new record by holding the world No. 1 title for 125 weeks when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) releases its weekly rankings on Tuesday. The current record is held by famous Chinese shuttler Li Xuerui, who stayed at the top for 124 weeks.

Tai set another record for the highest ranking point in a 52-week period last year, winning 101,667 ranking points to smash the previous record, also held by Li. After winning women’s singles titles at both the Malaysia Open and the Singapore Open this month, she attributed the victories to her loyal fans’ support.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese golf player Pan Cheng-tsung, or C.T. Pan, made history by winning the RBC Heritage title on Sunday, becoming Taiwan’s first golfer to win a PGA Tour title in 32 years after Chen Tze-chung in 1987. Pan’s world ranking has surged from 113 to 55 since the victory.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣世界球后戴資穎於兩週內連續贏得兩座冠軍後，在BWF世界羽球聯盟下週二公布的週排名，將創下球后在位長達一百二十五週的新紀錄。目前高居球后寶座最久的紀錄，是由知名中國羽球選手李雪芮所保持的一百二十四週。

小戴去年還創下另一項新紀錄，在為期五十二週期間，贏得最高排行積分十萬零一千六百六十七分，打破同樣由李雪芮所保持的世界紀錄。而她在本月榮獲馬來西亞公開賽及新加坡公開賽女單冠軍後，將勝利歸功於死忠粉絲的支持。

台灣高爾夫球好手潘政琮上週日亦創下歷史，在二○一九年RBC傳承高球賽勇奪冠軍，並成為三十二年來台灣首位贏得PGA美巡賽冠軍的選手，上一位是一九八七年封王的高球名將陳志忠。小潘奪冠後世界排名從一百一十三名暴衝至五十五名。

（台北時報張聖恩〉