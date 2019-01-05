EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A: How did NASA’s New Horizon manage to travel 6.4 billion kilometers into space?

B: The space probe is nuclear-powered. It was launched in 2006 and has been traveling into outer space ever since.

A: Will it keep on probing the edge of the solar system for many years to come?

B: Should do. NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 deep-space probes were launched in 1977 and both are still going strong.

A: 美國太空總署的「新視野號」如何能在外太空航行六十四億公里啊？

B: 這台太空探測船是核子動力的，它在二○○六年發射，從此就在太空中航行到今天。

A: 它在接下來的許多年還會繼續探索太陽系的邊緣嗎？

B: 應該是會的。美國太空總署的「旅行家一號」和「旅行家二號」兩台深太空探測船在一九七七年發射，現在兩台都還在順利運行。

