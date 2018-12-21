Asian Games gold medalist gymnast Lee Chih-kai and world No. 1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying won the prestigious 2018 Taiwan Sports Elite Awards for best male athlete and best female athlete on Dec. 12, while Lee’s coach Lin Yu-hsin received the award for best coach. The annual awards are considered the highest honors given by the Sports Administration.

World No. 1 boys’ tennis player, 17-year-old Tseng Chun-hsin, was named best new athlete for winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles, the French Open and Wimbledon junior championships, this year. It was Tseng’s second award in just two days, having won the boys’ International Tennis Federation’s world champion award the day before.

Fans have nicknamed Tseng the “Night Market Champion” because his family makes a living by selling “tanghulu,” sugar-coated fruit on a stick, at Lehua Night Market in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. “It is an amazing feeling to finish the year as world No. 1,” said the youngster, who plans to turn professional early, beginning next year.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

亞運金牌體操員李智凱，和世界羽球球后戴資穎，上週三榮獲二○一八年「體育運動精英獎」最佳男、女運動員獎，李智凱的教練林育信亦榮獲今年最佳教練獎，精英獎是體育署頒發的年度最高榮譽。

排名世界第一、年僅十七歲的青少年網球球王曾俊欣，則喜獲年度最佳新秀運動員獎。他在今年連續勇奪兩項大滿貫賽冠軍，包括法國網球公開賽與溫布頓網球錦標賽青少年冠軍。這也是他在兩天內得到的第二座大獎，前一天他才甫獲國際網球總會（ITF）選為青少年世界冠軍。

曾俊欣被球迷暱稱為「夜市球王」，因為他家在新北市永和區的樂華夜市以賣糖葫蘆維生，這是種將果實用竹籤串起再裹上冰糖的點心。這位大男孩說︰「能以世界第一的身分結束賽季，真是不可思議。」他目前計劃提前於明年轉入職業網壇。

（台北時報張聖恩）