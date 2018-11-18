Archaeologists in Egypt said on Nov. 10 they had discovered a rare collection of mummified scarab beetles, as well as an apparently pristine Fifth Dynasty tomb that they plan to open in the coming weeks. The mummified beetles were among artifacts found in seven tombs discovered over the past six months on the edge of the King Userkaf pyramid complex at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, south of Cairo.

As they were preparing the site to present the latest discoveries, archaeologists found the door of another tomb that remains sealed, Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters. The tomb dates from the Fifth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom and is unusual because the facade and door are intact, meaning its contents may still be untouched, said Mohamed Youssef, director of the Saqqara area. The Fifth Dynasty ruled Egypt from about 2,500 BC to 2,350 BC, not long after the great pyramid of Giza was built.

The tombs lie in a buried ridge that has only partially been uncovered and could offer many more similar discoveries, Waziri said. Excavations in the area had halted in 2013 before resuming earlier this year. Saqqara served as the necropolis for Memphis, the capital of ancient Egypt for more than two millennia.

Ancient Egyptians mummified humans to preserve their bodies for the afterlife, while animal mummies were used as religious offerings. Two large scarabs wrapped in linen and in very good condition were found inside a limestone sarcophagus with a vaulted, decorated lid, the antiquities ministry said in a statement. Another collection of scarab mummies was found inside a smaller sarcophagus. “The (mummified) scarab is something really unique. It is something really a bit rare,” Waziri said. “A couple of days ago, when we discovered those coffins, they were sealed coffins with drawings of scarabs. I never heard about them before.”

Dozens of cat mummies and gilded statues of cats were unearthed, including a bronze statue dedicated to the cat goddess Bastet. The team also found painted wooden cobra and crocodile sarcophagi, a collection of gilded statues depicting animal features, as well as objects including amulets, canopic jars, writing tools and papyri baskets.(Reuters)

埃及考古學家於十一月十日宣布，他們發現一組珍貴的聖甲蟲木乃伊，以及一座明顯保存原始狀態的第五王朝陵墓，計畫將於接下來幾週開啟。過去六個月來，考古學家在開羅南方的薩卡拉古代墓葬中心進行挖掘，在烏塞爾卡夫王的金字塔邊緣發現七個陵墓，被做成木乃伊的甲蟲就是其中部分的陪葬物。

埃及最高文物委員會秘書長穆斯塔法·瓦齊理向記者表示，考古學家在整理陵墓準備公開最新發現時，找到一道封印完整、通往另一座陵墓的門。薩卡拉地區主任穆罕默德‧尤瑟夫指出，該陵墓可追溯到古王國時期的第五王朝，特別之處在於墓門表面和門體皆完好無缺，表示其中文物可能未遭人為破壞。第五王朝統治埃及的時間約在西元前兩千五百年到兩千三百五十年前，稍晚於吉薩大金字塔的建造年代。

瓦齊理表示，這些陵墓位於一處被掩埋的丘陵脊，僅有部分顯露在外，還有可能提供更多類似發現。當地的挖掘行動曾在二○一三年中斷，今年稍早才繼續進行。孟菲斯作為古埃及的首都長達兩千多年，而薩卡拉正是孟菲斯的墓葬中心。

古埃及人會將人類做成木乃伊，為來世保存身體，而動物木乃伊則作為宗教性祭品。埃及古文物部在聲明中表示，考古學家在一個石灰岩製、附有裝飾拱形外蓋的石棺中，發現兩隻被亞麻布層層包裹的大聖甲蟲，保存狀況非常良好。另一組聖甲蟲木乃伊則在一座較小的石棺內被發現。瓦齊理指出：「（木乃伊化）的聖甲蟲確實非常獨特，可說是相當罕見。」他也說：「幾天前當我們發現那些棺木時，它們還是密封狀態，上面繪有聖甲蟲，我也沒聽過這類情形。」

同時出土的文物還包括數十個貓木乃伊和貼覆金箔的貓雕像，其中包括一座獻給貓首人身女神芭絲特的銅像。研究團隊也發現彩繪的木製響尾蛇和鱷魚棺槨、一組貼覆金箔、刻有動物特徵的雕像，以及護身符、卡諾卜罈、書寫用具、莎草籃等物件。

（台北時報章厚明譯）