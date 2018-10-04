Veteran singer Fei Yu-ching, 63, affectionately known as “Xiao Ge” (literally “Little Brother”), stunned showbiz last week by announcing he is soon set to retire, following a farewell concert tour. The tour will include five shows at the Taipei Arena and another two shows at the K-Arena scheduled for February and May next year.

Following in the footsteps of his older sister, singer Jenny Fei — now a nun named Master Hengshu — Fei began his singing career at the age of 17. He went on to greatly expand his fan base by hosting variety shows with his elder brother, TV show host Chang Fei. With a career spanning four decades, he is one of the most celebrated Taiwanese artists in the Chinese world.

In his statement, Fei wrote that it is time for him to slow down, so he can learn how to enjoy his life in relative peace and quiet.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

六十三歲的資深歌手「小哥」費玉清，上週宣布他將於告別巡迴演唱會結束後退休，消息一出震撼娛樂圈！巡演預計會在明年二月和五月，在台北小巨蛋熱唱五場、高雄巨蛋兩場。

費玉清十七歲時，在他的姊姊、現稱恆述法師的歌手費貞綾帶領之下進入歌壇。之後更因為和他的哥哥、電視主持人張菲主持綜藝節目大幅擴展粉絲群。小哥縱橫歌壇四十多年，是華人世界最著名的台灣藝人之一。

他在聲明稿中表示，這是他該停下的時候了，停下來才能學習從容地品味人生。

（台北時報張聖恩)