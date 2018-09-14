Veteran singer Yvonne Jeng, with a career spanning almost four decades, was a popular folk singer in the 1980s. Jeng recently held her first large solo concerts in Taipei and Taichung last Saturday and Sunday. “Through the concerts, I hope to fulfill a dream with my fans,” the singer said.

Jeng leapt to fame with her 1981 hit “Moon Guitar.” Her other classics include “Light Rain Just Comes in Time,” “Mood” and “Wanna Fly,” which play a significant role in the Mando-pop world. In an online auction for her original vinyl record signed by producer Jonathan Lee, songwriter Johnny Chen and herself, the bid price quickly soared to NT$300,000 (about US$10,000).

Meanwhile, veteran Taiwanese-language singer Chris Hung, who first arrived on the scene over 40 years ago, is set to launch his round-the-island tour from the Taipei International Convention Center tomorrow. Senior Hong Kong entertainer Alan Tam, nicknamed “ Principal Tam,” is also staging a concert tomorrow at the Taipei Arena for the first time after entering showbiz more than 40 years ago.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

資深歌手鄭怡出道將近四十年，是一九八○年代大受歡迎的民謠歌后。她最近於上週六、週日在台北、台中首開大型個人演唱會，她還說：「希望藉由個唱，與歌迷們共圓一個夢。」

鄭怡以一九八一年名曲《月琴》一舉成名，其它經典還包括《小雨來得正是時候》、《心情》、《想飛》，在華語流行樂壇具有舉足輕重的地位。在網路拍賣上，一張她的原始黑膠唱片因為有製作人李宗盛、作曲者小蟲和她的簽名，標價竟飆漲到三十萬元（約一萬美元）。

同時，台語歌王洪榮宏出道超過四十年，明天將自台北國際會議中心展開環島巡演。常被暱稱為「譚校長」的香港資深藝人譚詠麟，出道超過四十年後明日也將首次在台北小巨蛋開唱。