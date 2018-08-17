The 18th Asian Games open tomorrow in Jakarta, Indonesia. World Weightlifting Championships gold medalist Kuo Hsing-chun, who broke the world record last year, will carry the flag of the Taiwan team at the opening ceremony, becoming Taiwan’s first female flag bearer for the Asian Games in the 20 years since 1998.

A total of 588 Taiwanese athletes will take part in the Games, including the world’s top ranked female badminton player Tai Tzu-ying, Asian record holding javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun and Taipei Universiade pommel horse gold medalist Lee Chih-kai. Unfortunately, renowned weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching — Taiwan’s only two-time Olympic gold medalist — withdrew from the team after announcing her retirement due to a knee injury.

The quadrennial Asian Games will take place between Aug. 18 and Sept. 2 in both Jakarta and Palembang, with over 15,000 athletes from 45 countries competing in Asia’s largest sports event. Electronic sports will also be featured at the event for the first time as a demonstration sport, with six video games included.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第十八屆亞洲運動會將於明日在印尼雅加達盛大開幕，去年剛打破世界紀錄的世界舉重錦標賽金牌郭婞淳，將為台灣隊在開幕式掌旗，成為自一九九八年後，台灣二十年來首位女性亞運「掌旗官」。

本屆亞運會將有五百八十八名台灣選手參賽，包括羽球世界球后戴資穎、標槍亞洲紀錄保持人鄭兆村、世界大學運動會鞍馬金牌李智凱等名將。遺憾的是，台灣唯一的奧運雙金牌舉重天后許淑淨，因為膝傷而退出代表團並宣布退休。

四年一度的亞運會將於八月十八日至九月二日，在雅加達和巨港舉行。預計會有來自四十五個國家，共一萬五千多名選手參與這場亞洲最大的體育盛事。「電子競技」項目本屆首度以示範賽進軍亞運會，將比賽六款遊戲。

（台北時報張聖恩）