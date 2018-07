EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: There’s a bench in that park with a plaque commemorating my favorite singer. B: When did she die? A: About 10 years ago, in a tragic boating accident. B: That’s awful. A commemorative plaque is a lovely idea. A: 那個公園裡有一張長椅,上面有一面紀念我最喜愛歌手的牌子。 B: 她什麼時候過世的啊? A: 大概十年前吧,在一場嚴重的船難意外過世的。 B: 好可怕。設立一面紀念牌真是不錯的想法。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 475 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP