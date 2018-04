A: Do you have to take an exam for your phys ed class?

B: We don’t have a written exam. You just need to meet certain physical stamina criteria.

A: Do you mean do 20 squat jumps? That kind of thing?

B: Not really. If you elected to do basketball, you’ll be tested on how many balls you can shoot through the hoop in one minute.

A: 你們班體育課有考試嗎?

B: 我們沒有紙筆測驗,但是要通過體能門檻。

A: 比如說青蛙跳二十下嗎?

B: 不是啦,如果是選修籃球,就看一分鐘能投進幾球。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: