A: Does your company have any job vacancies at the moment?

B: We’re looking for people with marketing experience. Would you like to come in?

A: I’m not sure I have enough experience.

B: Don’t worry about it. Have courage, just prepare well for the interview.

A: 你們公司現在有職缺嗎?

B: 我們在找有行銷經驗的人,你要不要來試試?

A: 我覺得我的資歷有點不足。

B: 沒關係,你只要勇敢一點,認真準備面試就好了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: