Asustek Computer Inc subsidiary Asus Life last Thursday announced it will enter into a partnership with Swiss health data provider Clinerion. The two companies will combine Clinerion’s searchable clinical trial network and health record databases with Asus Life’s digital platforms to develop precision medical treatments.

Computer manufacturer Asustek was in attendance at the Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo from last week Thursday to Sunday. The theme of Asus’ display at the expo was “Digital Transformation. Hospital” and Asus used the occasion to unveil the fruits of its collaborations with other companies: The Zenbo smart robot, specially designed for medical use, for precision medical treatments and to address the challenges created by “smart hospital wards.”

The collaboration project between Asus and Clinerion to develop a clinical trial treatment network has already been introduced into nearly 150 hospitals in eight countries.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

華碩雲端子公司華碩健康上週四與瑞士醫療數據公司Clinerion合作，透過Clinerion臨床試驗查詢網絡及病例累積機制，結合華碩健康數據平台資源，共同布局精準醫療。

電腦品牌廠華碩於上週四至上週日參加台灣醫療科技展，以「數位轉型．Hospital」為主題，協同集團資源展出Zenbo智慧機器人醫療應用、精準醫療以及智慧病房相關解決方案。

此次合作發展的臨床試驗醫療服務網絡已將全球八個國家、將近一百五十間醫院導入。

(中央社)