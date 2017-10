A: How can you like Bob? He always seems to be in a foul mood.

B: Yeah, he is lately, but he’s under a lot of stress.

A: Everyone is under a lot of stress. It’s a fact of life.

B: Maybe, but everyone deals with stress in their own way.

A: 你怎麼會喜歡巴布?他老是一副心情很差的樣子。

B: 嗯,他最近壓力很大,確實是心情不好。

A: 每個人壓力都很大啊,人生就是會有壓力。

B: 或許吧,但每個人處理壓力的方式都不一樣。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: