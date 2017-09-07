A survey conducted on more than 2,000 university and vocational college students has found that as many as 59 percent of university students have had sexual intercourse, with 34 percent having their first sexual experience at university and 17 percent during high school, while 8 percent of male respondents revealed they had their first sexual experience in elementary school.

According to Chan Te-fu, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital, young children are poorly informed about contraception or the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STD), and risk unwanted pregnancies or STD infection.

Chan said that young mothers who become pregnant before the age of 16 are twice at risk as women in their 20s of complications such as pre-eclampsia or eclampsia during the pregnancy, or of premature birth or an unhealthy child.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

一項針對兩千多名大專院校學生進行的性行為調查發現，高達百分之五十九大學生有性經驗，其中百分之三十四在大學時期發生第一次性行為，高中時期則是百分之十七。有百分之六之男性受訪者坦言，第一次性行為發生在國小。

高雄醫學大學附設醫院婦產部產科主任詹德富表示，年紀小的孩子不論在避孕或是性疾病預防方面知識都不足，很可能意外懷孕或染性病。

詹德富說，未滿十六歲就懷孕的小媽媽，懷孕期間很可能遇到多種併發症，例如常見的「子癲前症」、「子癲症」都比正常生育年齡高出一倍，早產風險也高一倍，並容易有營養不良的情形。

（中央社）