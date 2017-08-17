As the 2017 Taipei Universiade is about to commence, as of last Sunday the training swimming pool at the National Taiwan Sport University in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District has been available for contestants to train in. To ensure the safety of the contestants, police have set up car spot checks between 50 and 100 meters from the pool, and contestants and local residents alike are expected to produce a vehicle ID or a contestant ID before they are allowed to enter. However, the practice pool is not open to the public wanting to spectate.

As the training gymnasium will be open for contestants from 8am, the Gueishan precinct police are to commence daily security operations from 6am. The police are stationing 23 officers inside and outside the gymnasium and, in addition to the daily checks of the surrounding area, they will also be looking out for explosives and conducting car inspections and door security checks. There will also be plain clothes officers patrolling inside the gymnasium, making sure the security is watertight, so that contestants from over the world can perform in an environment free of security concerns.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

二○一七台北世界大學運動會即將展開，位於桃園市龜山區的體育大學的游泳池練習場也從週日起就開放選手進駐練習。為了維護選手的安全，警方在周圍五十至一百公尺處設置了車檢站，選手及居民都須憑車證或選手證才能進入，不過練習場地並不開放民眾參觀。

由於練習場館上午八時起開放選手使用，因此龜山警分局每天清晨六時就會展開安檢勤務，警方特別規劃了二十三名警力於場內外，除了每日勘查周圍場地，檢查是否有爆裂物，也會在外圍實施車輛檢查、門禁安全檢查。此外也有偵查隊便衣場內巡邏，務求維安工作滴水不漏，期望讓各國選手能在安全無虞的環境下爭取佳績。

(中央社）