Taiwanese stocks showed signs of fatigue last Friday on the back of disappointing second quarter performance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Largan Precision Co. Traditional manufacturing stocks fluctuated in a day of discombobulation, with the TAIEX entering a period of consolidation.

The index fell by 16.24 points finishing on 10443.91 points, a fall of 0.16 percent. The day’s transactions reached NT$99.631 billion, but failed to break through the NT$100 billion mark of the previous three day’s trading.

Stock market heavyweight Largan Precision Co’s second quarter gross margin sunk to 66.49 percent, falling below the first quarter’s gross margin of 70.9 percent. Largan made NT$4.71 billion in net profit during the second quarter, a reduction of 3.48 percent on the previous quarter, while the company’s second quarter earnings per share fell to NT$35.14 from NT$36.41 in the first quarter, failing to meet expectations.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

台股上週五在台積電和大立光第二季表現不如預期下，股價表現相對疲軟，傳產股漲跌互見，指數陷入整理。

台股終場下跌十六點二四點，以一萬零四百四十三點九一點作收，跌幅百分之零點一六，成交值新台幣九百九十六億三千一百萬元，未能延續前三天破千億元成交量。

股王大立光第二季毛利率大幅滑落到百分之六十六點四九，低於第一季的百分之七十點九；單季稅後盈餘四十七億一千萬元，季減百分之三點四八，每股盈餘為三十五點一四元，低於第一季三十六點四一元，表現不如預期。

(中央社)