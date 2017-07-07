Time magazine has released its third annual list of the 25 most influential people on the Internet. Many celebrities familiar to the world have made the list, including US President Donald Trump, author J.K. Rowling of the Harry Potter series and popular South Korean boy group BTS.

Apart from US pop divas Katy Perry and Rihanna, as well as reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Chinese actress Yao Chen has made the list by using her fame to advocate for refugees and social media reform. Carter Wilkerson, a 16-year-old American boy, is also on the list for gaining 3.7 million retweets to win free chicken nuggets for a year from Wendy’s.

The editors of the magazine said they evaluated contenders by looking at their global impact on social media and overall ability to drive news. In other words, when those celebrities tweet, they are not only influencing the news, they are making it.(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

「時代雜誌」公布第三屆二十五位最具影響力的網路紅人，其中有不少是大家熟悉的名流，包括美國總統唐納川普、「哈利波特」作者J.K.羅琳、南韓人氣男子團體「防彈少年團」。

榜上除了有美國流行歌后凱蒂·佩芮、蕾哈娜和電視實境秀女星金卡達珊等明星之外，還有利用自身名氣為難民和社群媒體改革發聲的中國女演員姚晨，以及創下三百七十萬次轉推、因此贏得溫蒂漢堡一年份免費雞塊的美國十六歲少年卡特·威克森。

該雜誌編輯表示評估競爭者的依據，是看他們對社群媒體的全球影響力，以及足以左右新聞走向的整體能力。換句話說，當那些名人推文時不只是在影響新聞，還在創造新聞。（中央社）