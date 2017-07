A: Today I was reading a novel on the MRT and missed my stop.

B: When did you realize you had missed your station?

A: I only discovered I should have gotten off when the MRT got to the last station.

B: It must have been a great book to make you lose yourself in it like that.

A: 我今天早上在捷運上看小說,一不小心就坐過站了。

B: 你是什麼時候才發現坐過站的?

A: 我一直到捷運開到終點站才發現自己早就該下車了。

B: 是什麼書這麼好看,讓你看到渾然忘我?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: