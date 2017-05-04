American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Kin Moy on April 12 welcomed Taiwanese students to study in the US. The AIT Web site now provides information on the application process for a student visa in both Chinese and English. In addition to that, the AIT has also set up a Web site with more information on studying in the US. Furthermore, the AIT is now offering free consultations for anyone who has questions about studying in the US.

According to Moy, graduates of US universities have gone on to become leaders and innovators in many fields around the world, and students studying in the US will be joining a group of outstanding young people. This chance to experience the dynamism, openness and quality of American campuses will be a life-chenging experience for students, says Moy.

Moy also points out that over one million international students are now in US higher education institutions, maintaining the US’ long-standing position as the world’s top host nation for international students. The US is also a top choice for Taiwanese students, with more than 21,000 Taiwanese students studying in the US last year, says Moy.

The AIT now offers information about the student visa application process on its Web site and has launched a second Web site exclusively for Taiwanese students planning to study in the US (https://www.educationusa.org.tw/) . Moy says consulate officials at the AIT work hard to process student visa requests, adding that the AIT’s Education USA advisers stand ready to answer questions about studying in the US.

(CNA, translated by Tu Yu-an)

美國在台協會(AIT)處長梅健華上月十二日表示歡迎台灣學生赴美留學，也在網站上提供中、英文版學生簽證申請流程，開設留學專門網站，並提供免費顧問隨時解答留美相關問題。

梅健華表示，美國大學的畢業生在世界各地的眾多領域，扮演著領導與創新的角色，台灣留學生可以加入一群傑出年輕人的行列，感受美國校園的活力、開放以及優質的教學，這將是人生的轉捩點。

梅健華並指出，美國向來是國際學生的首選，現在美國高等院校中有超過一百萬名國際學生就讀。美國也是台灣留學生的第一志願，去年有兩萬一千多名台灣學生在美留學。

AIT在官網提供申請學生簽證流程，也有專屬留學網站（https://www.educationusa.org.tw/）。梅健華說，提出申請後，美國在

台協會的領事官員一定會認真處理，美國在台協會的Education USA顧問也可隨時為留學生解答留美相關問題。

(中央社)