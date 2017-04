A: I’ve started learning to play electric guitar.

B: Really. You can already play the acoustic, I imagine you’ll pick up electric in no time.

A: Electric guitar in itself isn’t all that difficult, but it gets complicated if you want to use effects pedals.

B: Yeah, effects pedals are a bit more advanced.

A: 我最近在學電吉他。

B: 是喔,你本來就會彈木吉他,電吉他學起來應該很快吧。

A: 電吉他本身是不太難,但若要接效果器就很複雜了。

B: 效果器確實是門學問。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: