Tensions over North Korea triggered a sharp slump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, causing the TAIEX to fall to the 9,789 point mark during early trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, only one point shy of the index’s previous low. Despite this, the index later stabilized above the 9,800 point mark off the back of strong performance from electronics stocks, while Taiwan’s two largest flat-panel suppliers posted gains.

The TAIEX closed down 14.74 points or 0.15 percent at 9,817.68 points with transactions during the trading session totaling NT$88.629 billion.

According to market analysts, factors include a minor correction on Wall Street and geopolitical threats from Syria and North Korea, as well as pressures like the imminent announcement by the US government on exchange rate manipulating countries. Investors also seem unable to dispel misgivings over exchange rate losses in first quarter financial reports, while the short-term outlook is poor, say analysts.

However, several groups of stocks managed to buck the trend: LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp and Innolux Corp made strong gains, while in the optics/optronics sector, Genius Electronic Optical Co and Asia Optical Co continued to perform well.

This article was first published on April 12.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

台股今天早盤雖因北韓局勢緊張造成日股重挫，指數一度跌至九千七百八十九點，距離前低僅剩一點差距，但電子權值股適時走穩，面板雙虎大漲，穩住指數穩在九千八百點之上。

加權股價指數終場下跌十四點七四點、跌幅百分之零點一五、收在九千八百一十七點六八點、成交值新台幣八百八十六億兩千九百萬元。

分析師表示，台股外有美股陷入高檔整理，加上敘利亞及北韓的地緣政治風險及美國即將公布匯率操縱國名單等壓力，內有第一季財報匯損疑慮揮之不去，短線走勢偏弱。

不過部分族群突圍而出，面板雙虎友達、群創強漲，光學族群也有玉晶光、亞光續強表現。

(中央社/本文已於四月十二日刊登)